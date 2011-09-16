14 Years In The Life Of Zooey Deschanel

Perhaps no one has gotten more buzz out of this year’s run-up to new TV than Zooey Deschanel, the actress anchoring FOX’s new comedy “The New Girl.”



Whether you’re talking about tabloid snaps or big-screen roles, Deschanel is far from the most visible leading lady in Hollywood.

But she has an it-factor quality that makes her memorable after one glance.

We know every guy in America agrees, but we bet very few of them remember where they first saw her (if you’re thinking “Almost Famous,” you’re wrong).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.