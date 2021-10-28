Watch Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott parody her iconic ‘500 Days of Summer’ elevator scene

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel recreated a moment from ‘500 Days of Summer’ on TikTok. Jonathan Scott/TikTok

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott recreated the elevator scene in “500 Days of Summer” on TikTok.

Deschanel reprised her role as Summer, while Scott stood in for Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt).

The video featured The Smiths’ “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out,” which plays in the original.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel reenacted the latter’s iconic “500 Days of Summer” elevator scene in a TikTok video on Tuesday.

In the original scene from the 2009 romantic comedy, Summer Finn (Deschanel) gets on an elevator next to Tom Hansen (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). She hears The Smiths’ 1986 track “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” through his over-the-ear headphones and the strangers bond over their shared love of the ’80s rock band.

While recreating the moment over a decade later, Scott and Deschanel kept The Smiths’ song but took some creative liberties.

In the TikTok video, the actress, 41, reprises her role as Summer, while the “Property Brothers” host, 43, stands in for Tom.

“Hey,” Deschanel says.

Scott removes his headphones, as Tom does, leading the actress to ask, “What floor?”

“Oak, I think. Probably like a dark oak,” he responds. Deschanel remarks that it’s a “cool floor,” and Scott agrees, “as far as elevator floors are concerned.”

Scott captioned the video: “Yeah, sometimes I’m *mildly* socially awkward.”

The real-life couple met in August 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” together. Scott and his brother, Drew Scott, competed against Deschanel and her sister, Emily Deschanel.

Scott developed a crush on the actress right away.

“I thought I was playing it cool. I didn’t think anything of it,” Scott said on an April 2020 appearance on his brother’s podcast, “At Home With Linda and Drew Scott.”

“The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out.”

The “New Girl” actress was still married to Jacob Pechenik at the time, though they had been separated since January 2019. They formally announced their split in September 2019 after four years of marriage and two children together.

Later that month, speculation arose that Deschanel and Scott were dating, and they seemingly confirmed their relationship on social media in October 2019. Pechenik filed for divorce from Deschanel days later.

Scott and Deschanel have been together ever since. They celebrated their two-year anniversary in August.

Deschanel was previously married to Ben Gibbard before they divorced in 2012. And before the HGTV star’s relationship with Deschanel, he was married to Kelsy Ully until 2013.