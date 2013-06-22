'Game Of Thrones' Parody Depicts Zooey Deschanel As Daenerys Stormborn

Winter is coming and it’s the most adorkable time of year in this animated “Game of Thrones” parody.



Cinefix’s YouTube series, “Wrong Director,” imagines Zooey Deschanel as the Mother of Kitty-Cat Dragons, who plucks away on ukulele strings to the tune of heartbreak, and Aubrey Plaza as a whiny Ygritte.

A Michael Cera impersonator voices a less threatening Joffrey of the Houses Baratheon and Lannister gets squeamish at the sight of a beheading.

Watch the video below.

