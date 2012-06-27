Zooey Deschanel Debuts New Boyfriend—Here's Today's Buzz

- GettyZooey Deschanel brought new screenwriter boyfriend, Jamie Linden, to the “Magic Mike” premiere in Hollywood.Following her divorce from Deathcab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard in October, “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel has a new boyfriend: “We Are Marshall” and “Dear John” screenwriter, Jamie Linden. The pair were spotted holding hands at the “Magic Mike” premiere in Hollywood over the weekend. Perhaps he picked up a few moves?
- HBO’s “The Newsroom” premiered to 2.1 million viewers on Sunday—but some may have recognised lines in the new show from past Aaron Sorkin projects. Check out 14 of the recycled lines of dialogue.
- News Corp is considering splitting into two companies, one dedicated to its film and tv assets, while the other is made up of its publishing components.
- Cher is working on a new Broadway musical about … herself. The show will feature three Chers from three different time periods. The diva tweeted, “It’s a VERY SLOW PROCESS! been working on it quite a while now.” We may be alone in this, but where do we sign up?
- Not to be outdone, ’90s pop band The Spice Girls announced plans for a musical of their own. The play will be based on their songs coming and is set to debut in London this fall.
- It’s good to be George Clooney’s … dog. His pooch, Einstein, got seriously pampered with a bath, a haircut and a massage from pet grooming salon Comodog near his Lake Como villa in Italy.
- Blake Lively looked amazing in a Zuhair Murad gown at last night’s “Savages” premiere in Hollywood, while John Travolta looked super creepy (and like a wax version of himself) as he made out with wife Kelly Preston on the red carpet. Sorry buddy, we’re not buying it.
SEE ALSO: Is Disney/Pixar’s “Brave” New Lead Character Gay? >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.