Hungry tigers, lions, and wolves are running around the Georgian capital after heavy rainfall destroyed their cages

Lions, tigers, wolves, a hippopotamus, and other potentially dangerous animals escaped from a zoo in the Georgian capital after heavy rainfall damaged their cages.

Severe flooding in Tbilisi on Sunday also killed at least 12 people, while dozens are still missing, the Associated Press reports.

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin Cars are seen in the mud at a flooded zoo area in Tbilisi, Georgia, Monday, June 15, 2015.

The zoo’s director, Zurab Gurielidze, told the AP that’s it’s impossible to know how many animals were set free because the zoo was still under water. As of Sunday night, however, five lions and may monkeys were still unaccounted for, a zoo spokeswoman said.

One hippopotamus was shot with a tranquiliser dart. Other animals have been shot and killed, including a white lion named Shumba, a zoo favourite.

There workers were also found dead inside the zoo.

The animals “haven’t been fed, and in their hungry state they might attack people,” a resident told the AP.

Residents have been told to stay indoors while a special team hunts for the wandering animals.

