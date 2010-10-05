Zong CEO: We'll Start Paying For Stuff With Our Phones In 3-5 Years

Zong is a mobile payments platform that lets people pay for things using their cell phones. Right now though, you can only make purchases over the web and not in-person.
So, when can we be like Japan and start using our phones like credit cards? Zong founder & CEO David Marcus has this to say:
“I’m ready to bet that within the next three to five years we won’t use plastic anymore in our wallets. We’ll just use our cell phones.”
And Don’t Miss…
– How To Turn $15,000 Into $1.1 Billion Without Any Work
– Mullets And Mormonism Are The Secret To Viral Content, Says BuzzFeed CEO
– ANGEL COLLUSION SCANDAL ROCKS SILICON VALLEY!
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.