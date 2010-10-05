Zong CEO: We'll Start Paying For Stuff With Our Phones In 3-5 Years

Zong is a mobile payments platform that lets people pay for things using their cell phones. Right now though, you can only make purchases over the web and not in-person.



So, when can we be like Japan and start using our phones like credit cards? Zong founder & CEO David Marcus has this to say:

“I’m ready to bet that within the next three to five years we won’t use plastic anymore in our wallets. We’ll just use our cell phones.”

