Zomedica has soared 270% since Carole Baskin of 'Tiger King' promoted the company in a Cameo video

Shares of Zomedica have soared as much as 270% since a video surfaced online that shows Carole Baskin of Netflix’s hit show “Tiger King” promoting the company and one of its products.

The video appears to have been made for a user of the Cameo app, where Baskin will record minute long messages for $US299.

“I don’t know if you guys have heard about Zomedica, but they help our veterinarians and our furry friends,” Baskin said.

“Hey all you cool cats and kittens” is how Carole Baskin of Netflix’s hit show “Tiger King” kicked off a 37-second long video that promotes a company called Zomedica.

Since that video surfaced on Youtube on January 8, shares of Zomedica have soared as much as 270%, based on last Thursday’s closing price of $US0.40 and Tuesday’s intraday highs of $US1.48.

The video appears to have been made for a user of the Cameo app, where Baskin will record minute long messages for $US299. In the video, Baskin is wearing the same clothes, necklace, and flower-crown and is sitting in front of the same background as seen in videos posted to her Cameo page.

“I don’t know if you guys have heard about Zomedica, but they help our veterinarians and our furry friends,” Baskin said.



Baskin went onto name-drop the product Zomedica is planning to release in March of 2021, and added “they think it’s going to be a really big seller, I’m definitely invested in finding out more about this product, Truforma, from Zomedica.”

Zomedica was founded in 2015 and develops pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Truforma is set to launch at the end of March and is a diagnostics platform for pets.

Baskin finished her video with, “It’s going to be a good one, I just feel it in my cat bones.”

Zomedica jumped as much as 59% on Tuesday.



