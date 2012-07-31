Zombies Take Over The Streets Of NYC In Protest Of Dish Satellite's Decision To Drop AMC

Photo: AMC

Zombies took to the street recently to protest Dish Network’s decision to drop AMC from their service. They have also dropped other AMC Networks Inc.—the parent company of AMC—channels, including WE tv and IFC. The Vice President of Dish programming, Dave Shull, said in a news release that “AMC Networks requires us to carry low-rated channels like IFC and WE tv to access a few popular AMC shows. The maths is simple: it’s not a good value for our customers.”



The decision to part ways is the result of an ongoing feud between the two companies. AMC sued Dish Network in 2008 for “breach of contract regarding a distribution agreement.”

Dish’s decision to drop the network comes as a huge blow as 14 million homes are now cut off from AMC and their highly acclaimed shows, “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead.” Just one week before AMC’s acclaimed drama “Breaking Bad” returns, AMC has announced that they will show the premiere for free online for all Dish subscribers.

“Every cable, phone and satellite company other than Dish carries AMC,” the company said in response. “AMC wants its loyal Dish viewers to experience the excitement of the Breaking Bad premiere at the same time as their friends and neighbours, and we want to give Dish customers an extra week to switch providers so they can enjoy the rest of the season.”

As a little extra retaliation, AMC unleashed terrifying zombies onto the street of New York City. Dressed as mailmen, taxi drivers, food cart vendors, and random passers-by, these Hollywood actors sent New Yorkers screaming. Their message? “Zombies don’t belong here. Put them back on T.V.”

Watch the chilling video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Read a deleted scene from “The Dark Knight Rises” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.