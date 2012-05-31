Everyone Is Passing Around This List Of Signs That The Zombiepocalypse Has Begun

Photo: imdb.com

The case of the allegedly drug-crazed man in Florida who ripped all his clothes off and chewed off another man’s face isn’t the first strange event this month.A Reddit user posted a list of strange events from the past month, many of which have occured in Florida. “Well, time to open my zombie survival kit…” user slevenznero said yesterday.



Here’s his list of strange events that point to a Zombie apocalypse:

5/16: McArthur High School HazMat Situation: Students, Teachers Decontaminated After Breaking Out In Rash

5/19: No confirmation on chemical at Fort Lauderdale International Airport



5/21: Police: Man bites woman in Westchester

5/23: I-285 reopens after hazmat incident

5/23: Man Bites Cousin’s Nose Off

5/24: Second Broward school reports mystery rash

5/25: Hazmat Called After Kids Exposed To Pesticide On Bus: Hazmat, EMS Respond To Lake County, FL School

5/25: ‘Disoriented’ passenger subdued on flight in Miami



5/26: Naked Man Allegedly Eating Victim’s Face Shot And Killed By Miami Police

5/26: Florida Doctor Spits Blood at Highway Patrolmen After DUI Arrest

5/27: Georgia contractor bites Lowe’s employees, resists arrest

All separate incidents, but all in Florida…OH MY GOD IT’S THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE

