'Zombieland' Series Is Coming To Amazon

[Update: Check out the newly released image of the show’s cast below.]



Still reeling from all the undead action in the latest World War Z trailer? Zombie fans, rejoice.

Amazon Studios announced on Monday that it will start filming the pilot for Zombieland, a new series based on the 2009 Columbia Pictures film starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone. According to the press release, the story will revolve around four apocalypse survivors — Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus and Little Rock — who battle and outsmart lethal zombies as they search for a place to call home.

If the show garners positive feedback, Amazon Studios will air a full-season of the show on Prime Instant Video. Currently, the production company has six other comedy pilots already in the works including Alpha House, Browsers, Dark Minions, Onion News Empire, Supanatural and Those Who Can’t. There’s no word yet on when the pilot will be available.

Amazon Studios

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.