Amazon Will Produce A TV Show About Zombies

Amazon has won the exclusive rights the “Zombieland” franchise, which it will turn into a web-based television series, reports io9.



It was already being developed as a series for broadcast television, but the e-commerce giant snapped it up before anyone else got the chance to take it any farther.

The show will be streamed through Amazon Prime.

This news in consideration with Netflix winning the exclusive rights to “Arrested Development” brings up an interesting idea that companies like Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and others are becoming web-based TV channels of a sort.

