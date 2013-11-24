'Zombies' Take Over Mexico City

Alfredo Estrella/AFP/File People participate in a ‘Zombie Walk’ at the Revolution Monument in Mexico City

More than 7,000 “zombies” crammed Mexico City’s streets Saturday for the popular Zombie Walk Mexico, celebrating connections with the dead.

Decked out in masks and costumes, participants brought out their best fake blood and makeup for a tongue-in-cheek walk with fear, one of several such events internationally.

Mexico’s Day of the Dead in November is one of the country’s beloved holidays.

People honour their dead with pre-Hispanic traditions of bringing food and parties to their gravesides. It is not uncommon to see people in skeleton- and zombie-like costumes on those days.

Copyright (2013) AFP. All rights reserved.

