South Korea Wants You To Buy Anti-Zombie Software

Photo: CBS

South Korea‘s government is working on a bill that would mandate everyone in the country to have “anti-zombie software.” That is, security software against viruses that can turn your computer into a host for bad stuff like fraud and spam.The bill is controversial because the government would say which security software is allowed or not, a potential huge conflict of interest, and because the bill would mandate a backdoor for security services, which isn’t so great for privacy.



(Via TechDirt)

