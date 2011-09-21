Zombie Left Praises Obama’s ‘Dead On Arrival’ Job And Tax Proposals

In the continuing chaos that is the Obama Administration, the President reversed himself again when he made another campaign speech from the White House Monday morning.



In August 2009 Obama told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd that “we have not proposed a tax hike for the wealthy” and that “the last thing you want to do is raise taxes in the middle of a recession, because that would just suck up, take more demand out of the economy and put businesses in a further hole”.

Apparently that statement is now “in-operative”.

Obama must have noticed that the glassy eyed, hope and change zombie army he’d assembled in 2008 was starting to fall away, so he changed the game plan. Gallup’s latest results show that support by Jewish voters has declined to 54%, Hispanic support has dropped to 48% and only 33% of White voters now approve of the President’s job performance. Most alarming, however were polls that showed that even hard core liberal support has fallen to 68%.

It was time to pump up the base.

With stunning cynicism, he rounded out the hypocrisy of the ridiculous job stimulus proposal that he advanced last week (and which he knows will never pass), with this companion proposal for tax increases which also has no chance of being approved. Neither proposal will be enacted and so neither will have an effect on the budget or policy or the life of the average American.

But both proposals will have a political affect, and by the time the progressive commentators went on the air Monday evening, they were gurgling with pleasure from the political soma Obama had passed out.Jimmy Hoffa told Ed Schultz that “I think it’s a great idea and I’m so proud of the President to finally be standing up. His base is now saying “Finally he’s speaking out like he should.” He’s talking about making the millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share.”

There is no chance any of this will come close to being passed by the Congress, but Hoffa and Schultz and the rest of the insane clown liberal posse are so proud.

Liberals truly do live in an alternative universe.

It is often said that to liberals, results don’t matter as long as the intentions are good. By that criteria, Obama’s new job and tax proposals meet the progressive gold standard.

Political zombies don’t share the same reality that the average voter does, but this is a problem that goes back at least as far as 1940 as evidenced from this clip from the Bob Hope Movie, The Ghost Breakers:



