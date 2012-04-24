Facebook's Mobile 'Offers' Launch Is Facebook 'Deals' From Beyond The Grave

If Facebook’s announcement that it was bringing a new shopping deal product to its mobile platform gives you a sense of deja vu, you’re not crazy: Facebook Offers looks a LOT like Facebook Deals.Deals launched in November 2010, got off to a rocky start with The Gap, and then … disappeared.



Here’s how Facebook is describing Offers:

Facebook Offers lets businesses offer coupons and specials to fans through posts that appear in people’s news feeds on both desktop and mobile, as well as through posts that are promoted as sponsored stories. Fans will be able to redeem Offers via email or on a mobile device.

The launch client is 1-800 FLOWERS.

(Facebook Offers is not to be confused with Google Offers, the search giant’s Groupon competitor.)

The difference seems to be that between 2010 and today, mobile has become a much bigger deal for Facebook. For years, the social network didn’t sell ads on its phone app; Facebook began rolling out mobile ad units in February.

See Also:

Facebook Wants Mobile Ads To Go Live Before Stock Starts Trading

How Facebook’s Ad Prices Collapsed in Q1 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.