GrindTV reports that Zoltan Torkos recently completed the first kickflip in surfing history. The trick is extremely common among skateboarders, but it is obviously much more difficult to achieve while moving on water. Torkos, aka “the Magician,” has been working on the kickflip since 2007.



Check it out:

