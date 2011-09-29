Senior Hungarian Far-Right Politician Quits After Porn Past Is Revealed

Photo: solymar.jobbik.hu

he chairman of a regional branch of Hungary’s far-right political party Jobbik has resigned after it was discovered he previously earned his living as an adult film star, reports the Budapest Times.Zoltan Kabai (aka Zoltan Cowboy) starred in 84 porn films between 1992 and 2009. He is described by industry experts as being worthy of a place among pornography’s “elite.“



The incident is especially embarrassing for the party given its strong conservative Christian stance. But it’s not the first (or even the second) time this has happened to Jobbik.

It was revealed last year that a former party member, Vivian Katona (aka Honey Lovely), was also in the business of making adult movies. And, if that wasn’t enough, Katona’s resignation followed week’s after a member of the party’s paramilitary wing, the Hungarian Guard, was also a porn actress. Nikolett Muller, who also resigned, had appeared in 150 adult films.

As Politics.hu notes, “Jobbik continues to be party with highest pornstar-per-politician ratio“.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.