Wedding website Zola says the Hallmark Channel won't air its commercial featuring a same-sex couple getting married

Zola The Hallmark channel pulled four ads from Zola because they featured same-sex couples, according to a Zola representative.

On Monday, One Million Mums, a conservative activist group, boycotted the channel over the commercial.

Hallmark gave Zola notice that it would be pulling the ads on Thursday, Mike Chi, Zola’s chief marketing officer, told Insider.

In response, Zola says it has pulled all of its advertising from the network. “We won’t be running ads with the Hallmark company in any form under the current circumstances,” Chi told Insider.

The removal of the ads comes just weeks after Hallmark’s CEO said he was “open” to making a Christmas movie featuring a gay couple, as reported by The Blaze.

For the holiday season, Zola released six new television commercials during the first week of December, representatives for Zola told Insider.

One of the advertisements features a lesbian couple on their wedding day and includes a shot of their ceremonial first kiss as a married couple. Zola representatives said four of the six ads included same-sex couples in some capacity.

One Million Mums, a conservative group, called for a boycott of Hallmark in response to the commercial.

One Million Mums is part of the American Family Association (AFA), which is known for denouncing LGBTQ content in the media.

Its other “current campaigns” include efforts against Chick-fil-A for ending its donations to organisations that don’t support LGBTQ people and Disney for featuring a gay character in an upcoming “Star Wars” cartoon.

In a post from Monday about the Hallmark boycott, One Million Mums condemned Hallmark for the ad, saying viewers could “no longer trust” it.

“Until recently, Hallmark had a good record for keeping their movies and commercials family friendly. Now, parents can no longer trust Hallmark because Hallmark is no longer allowing parents to be the primary educators when it comes to sex and sexual morality,” the post reads.

The group also quoted a complaint from a viewer that said they were “fed up with having the gay agenda crammed down our throats” in its call to action. The AFA shared the post to its site and social media.

On Friday, One Million Mums updated its post to say that it received confirmation from Bill Abbott, CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, that the network has pulled the Zola commercial.

“He had reported the advertisement aired in error, but was informed about it after hearing from concerned 1MM supporters,” the update reads.

Zola The ad features a same-sex couple getting married.

When Zola asked Hallmark why the ads could no longer run, Zola’s chief marketing officer Mike Chi, told Insider that the network said “they do not run ads that are controversial.”

In response, Zola has removed all of its advertising from the network, Chi told us.

“As a company, one of our core promises where any couple can celebrate their love and their wedding, and we’re going to help them plan it,” Chi said of the decision. “We won’t be running ads with the Hallmark company in any form under the current circumstances.”

“We weren’t interested in working with an advertiser whose values weren’t in line with our own,” he added.

Despite the negative reactions from One Million Mums, Zola says it got strong support from both its users and Hallmark viewers for the ads

Zola Zola has received support from users and Hallmark viewers since the commercials aired.

Chi said the company has received dozens of emails and tweets in support of Zola both for its ads and for refusing to work with Hallmark for the foreseeable future.

One customer wrote: “Not sure if this will reach anyone, but wanted to congratulate you on staying true to your company’s beliefs and values with regards to your commercials and the backlash from groups who don’t agree.”

“We’ve helped over a million couples with their wedding planning process, and they have been overwhelmingly supportive of us embracing diversity,” Chi said.

“We’re very proud of the advertisement we put together, and we’re excited about all of the positive feedback we’ve gotten around it,” he added.

The removal of the ad comes less than two weeks after a Hallmark executive said the network was ‘open’ to making a movie about a gay couple

On a recent podcast interview, Abbott, the same CEO of Hallmark’s parent company who spoke to One Million Mums, said he was “open to really any type of movie of any type of relationship in any space” when the host asked him if the channel would ever feature a gay couple in its films, according to The Blaze.

“It is surprising to me that a media outlet would reject an advertisement on the basis of something like this, which is to me really tone-deaf to what’s happening in the world and amongst people who are getting married,” Chi told Insider.

Representatives for the Hallmark Channel and One Million Mums did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

