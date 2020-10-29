THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Zoey 101' 12 years later

Nickelodeon Sean Flynn and Jamie Lynn Spears starred as Chase and Zoey, respectively, on ‘Zoey 101.’

“Zoey 101” premiered on Nickelodeon in 2005 and ended in 2008 after four seasons.

Since then, the stars have reunited a few times.

Many of the cast members continue to act, but some are less prominent in the spotlight.

Jamie Lynn Spears, who played the titular character, pursued a music career after the sitcom ended and stars on a new Netflix series called “Sweet Magnolias.”

Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101” premiered in January 2005 and ended in May 2008 after four seasons.

The sitcom centered on Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears) and her friends navigating adolescence at Pacific Coast Academy (PCA), a Malibu-based boarding school. Nowadays, some of the cast members continue to act, but others have left the entertainment industry behind for the most part.

In 2015, stars Sean Flynn (Chase) and Christopher Massey (Michael) reunited to unpack what Zoey said to Chase in her time capsule video from a prior episode.

Four years later, the main cast members (sans Spears, who was filming a show at the time) met up and shared plenty of photos and videos on social media. Then, it was revealed that Spears and some of her “Zoey 101” costars would be reuniting for an episode of Nickelodeon’s “All That.”

In October 2020, several of the cast members reunited for a video that put a fresh spin on the show’s “Follow Me” theme song, amid discussions about a “Zoey 101” revival.

Here’s what the cast of “Zoey 101” has been up to since the show ended 12 years ago.

Jamie Lynn Spears starred as the titular character, Zoey Brooks.

Nickelodeon Jamie Lynn Spears on ‘Zoey 101.’

Zoey was athletic and often misplaced her dorm room key, so she wore it on a necklace.

Spears stars on a new Netflix show called “Sweet Magnolias.”

Netflix Jamie Lynn Spears on ‘Sweet Magnolias.’

The show hits the streaming service on May 19, 2020, based on Sherryl Woods’ book series. It got renewed for a second season in July 2020.

Many fans speculated that “Zoey 101” ended due to her pregnancy at 16 years old. In a now-deleted Instagram post from 2019, the actress said that the show ended because her “contract was finished,” not because she was pregnant.

In a 2020 cover story for Nylon, the actress said that she “didn’t become pregnant until probably six months after we wrapped or something like that.”

After her time on Nickelodeon, Spears switched her focus to singing, much like older sister Britney Spears. She released country music, dropped an EP in 2014 titled “The Journey,” and collaborated with her sister for a track called “Chillin’ With You.”

The “Zoey 101” alum also performed at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and the 2017 CMA Music Festival. In addition, she participated in a tribute to Britney at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

She returned to Nickelodeon in 2018 as a contestant on the show “Double Dare.”

The actress gave birth to her first child with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, a daughter named Maddie Briann, in June 2008. Spears and Aldridge had an on-again, off-again relationship (including an engagement) but split in 2010.

She went on to marry Jamie Watson in March 2014 in Louisiana and give birth to a daughter named Ivey Joan four years later.

In 2017, Maddie had a near-fatal ATV accident. She recovered and Spears marked the “miracle anniversary” with a lengthy post shared on Instagram in February 2020.

Paul Butcher portrayed Dustin Brooks, Zoey’s younger brother.

Nickelodeon Paul Butcher on ‘Zoey 101.’

His sibling often had to bail him out of tricky situations.

Butcher is now a musician.

Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP Paul Butcher in May 2019.

After “Zoey 101,” Butcher guest-starred on “Criminal Minds” and appeared on shows like “MyMusic.”

He’s been releasing music since 2010, in addition to covers of tracks like “Mercy” from Shawn Mendes and “Love Yourself” from Justin Bieber.

Sean Flynn played Chase Matthews, Zoey’s best friend who was in love with her since they first met.

Nickelodeon Sean Flynn on ‘Zoey 101.’

Chase met Zoey during her first day at PCA. They finally became a couple on the “Zoey 101” series finale.

Nowadays, Flynn works as a producer at an entertainment company called Donatello Arm.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage Sean Flynn in March 2015.

He also appears to be based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Post-“Zoey 101,” Flynn appeared in movies like “The Last of Robin Hood” and “Return of the Killer Shrews.” He also slipped back into his Nickelodeon character for the 2015 web short “What Did Zoey Say?”

Matthew Underwood starred as Logan Reese, an arrogant rich kid at PCA.

Nickelodeon Matthew Underwood on ‘Zoey 101.’

Chase and Michael were his best friends and roommates.

Underwood is now a filmmaker.

Matthew Underwood/Instagram Matthew Underwood in a photo shared on his Instagram in April 2020.

He’s directed and starred in a bunch of shorts and TV movies like “The Unicorn Sisters,” “The Alien,” and “The Golden Stars.” “Zoey 101” costar Flynn also costarred in some of Underwood’s aforementioned projects.

Underwood’s Instagram is filled with photos of him on film sets and snaps of him and his “Zoey 101” costars.

In April 2012, the actor was arrested on a charge of possession of drugs in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Police also found him in a bedroom with a 17-year-old girl.

Months later, Underwood was charged with violating probation after being seen at a hookah lounge that he co-owned.

In 2017, the star made headlines after he rescued a baby that was found in a crashed car with two adults who allegedly overdosed on heroin.

Christopher Massey played Michael Barret, another friend of Zoey and Chase.

Nickelodeon Christopher Massey on ‘Zoey 101.’

Michael was a good friend who also enjoyed playing the flute when he wasn’t on the basketball court.

Massey is now a musician and father.

Christopher Massey/Instagram Christopher Massey and his family in a photo shared on Instagram in April 2020.

He’s released R&B tracks like “Get a Bag” and dropped two albums in 2019 called “King Drippin” and “Centralia Love.” Massey also appeared on an episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” in 2017 with famous brother Kyle Massey (from Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven”).

In 2016, the actor was arrested on charges of domestic violence against then-girlfriend Cassalei Jackson.

Massey shares two children, a daughter named Bella and a son named Carter, with partner Bria Miller. The actor also has a daughter named Mariah with Jackson.

Erin Sanders portrayed Quinn Pensky, one of Zoey’s book-smart friends with a love for science.

Nickelodeon Erin Sanders on ‘Zoey 101.’

At the start of the series, Quinn and Logan despised each other. Later, they secretly began dating.

After “Zoey 101,” Sanders starred on another popular Nickelodeon show, “Big Time Rush.”

Tasia Wells/Getty Images Erin Sanders in September 2017.

She played Camille Roberts, aspiring actress and love interest of Logan.

Sanders also guest-starred on shows like “Mad Men,” “Castle,” and “CSI: Miami.” In 2014, she portrayed Traci Scott in the Lifetime movie “Guilty at 17.” You may have also seen her on the miniseries “Six Degrees of Separation.”

She teaches yoga classes via livestream, too. You can follow her on Instagram here.

Alexa Nikolas starred as Nicole Bristow, who was easily distracted by boys.

Nickelodeon Alexa Nikolas on ‘Zoey 101.’

Because of that, she was sent to an all-girls boarding school at the end of season two.

Nikolas has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.

Alexa Nikolas/Instagram Alexa Nikolas in a video posted on her Instagram in April 2020.

After leaving “Zoey 101,” the actress guest-starred on shows like “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” “Supernatural,” and “Criminal Minds.” Her last roles were in 2013 episodes of “Mad Men” and “The Walking Dead.”

Nikolas was previously married to musician Mike Milosh. You can follow her on Instagram here.

Kristin Herrera portrayed Dana Cruz, Zoey and Nicole’s original roommate.

Nickelodeon Kristin Herrera on ‘Zoey 101.’

She left the show after season one, ditching California so she could be part of an exchange student program in Paris.

Herrera’s last role was on the show “General Hospital.”

Kristin Herrera/Instagram Kristin Herrera in a photo shared on her Instagram.

She played Lourdes Del Torro on episodes that aired in 2008. However, Herrera will join her “Zoey 101” costars for a reunion on “All That.”

Based on her Instagram, Herrera travels quite a bit these days and has visited destinations like Hawaii and Greece. In March 2020, Herrera revealed that she’s engaged to Daniel Novak.

Victoria Justice joined the show during season two as Lola Martinez.

Nickelodeon Victoria Justice on ‘Zoey 101.’

She replaced Dana as Zoey and Nicole’s new roommate. Lola had big dreams of becoming an actress.

After “Zoey 101,” Justice landed her own Nickelodeon show called “Victorious.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Victoria Justice in October 2019.

The show, which also starred Ariana Grande, lasted for four seasons between 2010 and 2013. She virtually reunited with the whole cast in March 2020.

Justice also guest-starred on Nickelodeon shows like “iCarly” and “True Jackson, VP.” Once “Victorious” ended, she starred on a short-lived MTV thriller series called “Eye Candy,” based on a book from R. L. Stine.

Justice also played Janet Weiss in the TV remake of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and guest-starred on shows like “Man With a Plan,” “Queen America,” and “American Housewife.”

In 2019, she starred alongside “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” actress Lana Condor in the coming-of-age movie “Summer Night.”

During her Nickelodeon days, Justice released some solo tracks. In 2020, the actress and singer confirmed that she’ll be releasing more music.

Austin Butler joined “Zoey 101” during the final season as James Garrett, Zoey’s love interest.

Nickelodeon Austin Butler on ‘Zoey 101.’

He became Logan and Michael’s roommate after Chase left. James and Zoey briefly dated but split during the series finale.

Butler is going to portray Elvis Presley in a biopic from Baz Luhrmann.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Austin Butler in July 2019.

The biopic also stars Tom Hanks and is set for release in 2021.

After “Zoey 101,” Butler starred on several shows, including “Ruby and the Rockits,” “Life Unexpected,” and “Switched at Birth.” He also appeared on “The Carrie Diaries,” the prequel to HBO’s “Sex and the City,” and the fantasy series “The Shannara Chronicles.”

You may have also seen Butler on shows like “Arrow” and “CSI: NY.”

In 2019, the actor starred as Jack in “The Dead Don’t Die” and Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Butler was also in a relationship with former Disney Channel star Vanessa Hudgens, but they split after nine years together.

