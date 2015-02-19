A 24-year-old YouTube star just bought a five-bedroom house for $1.4 million

Amassing millions of fans on YouTube really does pay off.
24-year-old Zoe Sugg — or “Zoella,” as she’s known on YouTube — has paid more than $US1.4 million for a five-bedroom home in Hove, East Sussex, according to the Daily Mail.
Sugg has more than 7.3 million fans on her YouTube channel, where she posts style tutorials and videos showing off her latest purchases.
She’s created a line of beauty products, published a bestselling book, and now she has her own house, which she’ll be sharing with fellow YouTuber and boyfriend Alfie Deyes.
The home is located in Hove, a small town on the southern coast of England. Large gates seal off the property, presumably to keep the YouTubers safe from their hordes of fans.
The couple bought the house in October, but they waited a few months before moving in. 'It has been a secret and this is the first time that Alfie and I have lived together,' Zoella told her fans in a YouTube video. 'We've moved into a new place. I didn't know I owned so much stuff. I'm so excited.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.