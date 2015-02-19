A 24-year-old YouTube star just bought a five-bedroom house for $1.4 million

Amassing millions of fans on YouTube really does pay off.

24-year-old Zoe Sugg — or “Zoella,” as she’s known on YouTube — has paid more than $US1.4 million for a five-bedroom home in Hove, East Sussex, according to the Daily Mail.

Sugg has more than 7.3 million fans on her YouTube channel, where she posts style tutorials and videos showing off her latest purchases.

She’s created a line of beauty products, published a bestselling book, and now she has her own house, which she’ll be sharing with fellow YouTuber and boyfriend Alfie Deyes.

