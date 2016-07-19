Zoe Saldana met the cutest 'Star Trek' fan and answered her big question

ABC The moment when two Uhuras meet.

Zoe Saldana just met the cutest Uhura.

During an appearance on “Good Morning America” to promote “Star Trek Beyond,” Saldana was introduced to a young “Star Trek” fan who had a question for the actress.

“When are you going to be captain of a starship?” Camilla, the little girl dressed as Uhura, asked.

“That’s a fantastic question,” Saldana said as she gave her a high-five.

She then explained how her character Lieutenant Uhura closely resembles a captain in the newest addition to the “Star Trek” franchise.

“I would love to be captain,” she said. “I feel like in this movie in particular, because the crew is split based on the catastrophes that the Enterprise may have to endure, that we all play captain in our own right trying to get ourselves back together and save as many lives as we can. So I think I did a little glimpse of playing captain in this movie, and I loved it.”

The two hugged, but before she left, Camilla threw up the Vulcan salute and said, “Live long and prosper.”

Watch the full clip below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.