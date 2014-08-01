It Took About 3 Hours To Do Zoe Saldana's Make-Up Every Day For 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is out this weekend and is expected to be a huge hit.

A big part of the $170 million sci-fi film is the extensive make-up process actors underwent to transform into a colourful cast of aliens spanning different galaxies in the movie.

According to Disney and Marvel Studios, a team of 50 special effects make-up artists were on hand to do prosthetics for 22 cast members and dozens of supporting cast during filming.

We asked the film’s special make-up effects designer, David White, to take us through the process of transforming some of the movie’s actors into their roles. Over the next few days, we’ll reveal what went into creating some of the different looks in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

White tells Business Insider via email it took roughly 2 to 3 hours daily to prep Zoe Saldana for her role as a deadly, green assassin, Gamora.

Compared to some of the other actors, White says Saldana’s character required minimal prosthetics with small enchancements to the cheeks and forehead which you’ll notice as lines drawn into the skin.

“Templates were offered up to Zoe’s face and an outline of Mac ivory base was drawn around the outline with a fine brush. The forehead pieces were then applied using medical adhesive pros-aide.

Then the cheeks and the skin around the prosthetics were brush painted with a MAC yellow primer and INKZ primer and, when dry, a green MAC base was applied. Beyond this base coverage three more layers of variable green tones are air brushed on, including an AQUA mix highlight and eye shadow mix.”

According to White, it took a while to perfect Gamora’s green alien skin colour. In addition, the actress’ eyebrows were replaced with a “sculpted little slick eyebrow shape.”

Here’s how Saldana looks before and after her transformation:

James Gillham/StingMedia.co.uk, Marvel/ BI Composite ‘Gamora’s prosthetics consist of one silicone encapsulated forehead and two cheek pieces,’ special effects make-up artist David White tells us.

