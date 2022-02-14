Zoë Kravitz calls Channing Tatum a ‘feminist’ and says she’s ‘happy’ when asked about their romantic paparazzi photos

On the left: Channing Tatum in September 2021. On the right: Zoë Kravitz in November 2021. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Zoë Kravitz says she got the sense that Channing Tatum was a “feminist” even before she met him.

Kravitz and Tatum have been romantically linked and seen holding hands in New York City.

In an interview with Elle, Kravitz shared that she’s “happy” in her love life right now.

Channing Tatum’s feminist leanings caught Zoe Kravitz‘s attention when she was looking for a star to cast in her directorial film.

The “Batman” actress told Elle in an interview that she thought he would be “brave enough” to take on the material of her directorial debut film, “Pussy Island.” It was an impression she had gathered even before meeting him.

“Looking at his work and hearing him speak about ‘Magic Mike’ and the live show, I’m like, ‘I think he’s a feminist,’ she said. “You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.”

Kravitz previously told Deadline that Tatum was on her mind when she wrote the character, a “philanthropist and tech mogul” who sits at the center of the thriller.

In 2015, following the premiere of the first “Magic Mike” movie (in which Tatum plays a male stripper), he said in an interview that he’s “very pro-feminism.”

Zoe Kravitz attends the premiere of Hulu’s ‘High Fidelity’ at Metrograph on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in New York. Jason Mendez/Invision/AP

Kravitz and Tatum have since been romantically linked — last year they were spotted by paparazzi holding hands and walking through New York City.

In January 2021, Kravitz filed for divorce from Karl Gusman after 18 months of marriage. Kravitz told Elle the divorce was “less about” Glusman “and more about her own “journey.”

“Karl’s an incredible human being,” she told Elle. “It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now.”

Kravitz told Elle she’s currently “happy” and declined to further elaborate on her relationship with Tatum at this point. When asked if she felt optimistic about love, She replied: “I feel optimistic about life, and I think that comes hand in hand with it.”

“All my relationships in life — my friendships, my romantic relationships, my family — the journey is learning how to show up honestly,” she said. “Sometimes we can’t show up, and that’s okay as long as we know how to communicate that we love those people. That’s the 20-year-old who’s like, ‘I can do it all. I can do it all. I can do it all.’ And now I’m in a place where whatever I’m feeling is okay, wherever I’m at is okay.”

“The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson and Kravitz will be released on March 4 in theaters.