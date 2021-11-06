20 of the most daring outfits Zoë Kravitz has worn throughout her career

Zoë Kravitz is no stranger to a revealing and daring outfit on the red carpet.
The actress often opts for a sheer, see-through look.
She hit back at criticism of her 2021 Met Gala dress, saying: “It’s just a body. We all got em.”
Zoë Kravitz proved she isn’t afraid of a bold look at the 2008 Met Gala.
She chose to pair a green, floor-length velvet dress with a feathered boa.
In 2012, Kravitz wore a see-through lace look that would soon become a staple of her red carpet fashion.
At this time, she wore a tank top under the see-through top, but she wouldn’t always be that modest.
At the Annual Night of Stars in 2013, Kravitz wore a leather bandeau.
The revealing top was paired with a long, sleek, black skirt.
For the 2015 Met Gala, she wore a see-through chain-mail dress.
“Zoe showed some skin in a custom chain-mail Alexander Wang gown with Swarovski crystal embellishment and Chopard jewels,” Madeline Boardman at US Weekly wrote in 2015. “She copied her mother’s trademark braids and drew attention to her eyes with dark eyeliner.”
That same year, she wore a beige-colored gown that was also see-through.
Vogue said Kravitz was one of the “best dressed” with this Balenciaga gown.
She opted for a sheer white gown for the 2015 InStyle Awards.
The Calvin Klein dress was not well-received by all fashion critics.
“The chains and the gigantic satin bra and the boy shorts and the sheer dress that looks like it’s about to slide right off you — it’s all one big mess of no,” Tom and Lorenzo wrote in 2015.
At the Vogue 95th Anniversary Party in 2015, Kravitz wore a completely see-through gown and went braless.
The delicate Balenciaga dress also had floral lace, which covered most of her body.
The actress paired shorts with another sheer top at an art opening in 2015.
The sheer top revealed a black bra underneath.
Critics said Kravitz “stunned” in this mesh look at the 2016 premiere of “Fantastic Beasts.”
“Zoe Kravitz looked stunning as she hit the red carpet for the New York world premiere of ‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them’ at Alice Tully Hall,” The Daily Mail wrote in 2016.
The floor-length lace gown was designed by Alexander McQueen.
Kravitz wore yet another see-through mesh top while braless for a fashion show in 2016.
She wore the glamorous gown at Coach’s 75th Anniversary Show, and she even kept it on when she DJ’d the afterparty.
At the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival, Kravitz wore a simple black dress, but the deep neckline made it daring.
She wore the Alexander Wang gown for the premiere of “Vincent N Roxxy.”
“Leave it to Zoë to nail a formal look without sacrificing any of her signature edge,” Jessica Andrews at Teen Vogue wrote in 2016. “She played up the dark romantic vibe of her gown with a killer accessory: chain-link drop earrings. The finishing touch? A sleek braided updo (brushed-out baby hair included).”
For the “Divergent: Allegiant” premiere in 2016, Kravitz wore a black overlay that featured bold fringe.
The look was designed by Valentino.
The interesting neckline of this bold red jumpsuit definitely turned heads at the “Rough Night” movie premiere in 2017.
“The petite star took to the black carpet in a slinky Oscar de la Renta red jumpsuit, perfectly cut to her proportions,” Demeter Stamell at The Daily Mail wrote in 2017. “The strapless ensemble featured a deep V-neck.”
For the 2017 Oscars, Kravitz wore a backless black gown.
The sleek black dress was designed by Armani Privé, but Elle said her “pop of red lipstick stole the show, as did her platinum blonde hair.”
Kravitz’s dress was adorned with a giant flower at the 2017 Venice Film Festival.
The Tom and Lorenzo blog wrote that only Kravitz could wear this unique dress.
For the 2017 Emmy Awards, the actress and musician broke away from her black and white style to wear a colorful gown with a deep neckline.
“This particular dress felt quite magical — fairy-like — so I thought go for it,” Kravitz told Vogue about the Dior Haute Couture dress.
One of Kravitz’s most daring looks was another sheer number at the 2018 Met Gala.
Avery Matera at Teen Vogue called the dress an “optical illusion” because from one side it looks like yet another sheer, lace dress, but from the other side, it’s quite revealing and is only held together with two straps.
Matera said the look was “giving Angelina Jolie’s viral leg-slit moment a run for her money.”
For the 2019 Oscars, Kravitz chose to pair another simple black skirt with a bra, but this time that bra was made of gold.
The bra was made of 18K gold from Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti collection and cost $US24,000 ($AU32,404), according to Vogue.
Her sequined dress at the 2019 Met Gala had a daringly placed heart-shaped cutout.
“The all-black sequined gown might appear demure from the back, but the front is all about the skin-baring cutouts,” Karenna Meredith at PopSugar wrote in 2019 about the Saint Laurent dress.
Most recently, Kravitz showed up to the 2021 Met Gala in one of her most daring looks to date.
Her Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress caused quite a stir, with one commenter saying she looked “practically naked” on the red carpet at the Met.
“Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization / brainwashing,” Kravitz wrote as a response to the negative comment on her Instagram. “It’s just a body. We all got em.”