What Musicians Actually Get Paid By ITunes, Pandora And Spotify Is Truly Pathetic

Zoe Keating Zoe Keating: Not getting rich from Pandora.

Everyone has harbored dreams of being a professional musician at one time. But when you see the personal finances of cellist Zoe Keating — and the money she earns from online song and album sales via iTunes and Amazon — you’ll think twice about giving up your day job.

Worse, the income she gets from streaming music services like Pandora and Spotify is so pathetic it’s not enough to live on — even though her songs were streamed 2.8 million times last year.

All told, Keating sold 33,000 singles, 8,600 albums, and 2.8 million streams for total 2013 sales of about $US82,000. That’s not a bad income. But it’s not exactly drive-a-Rolls-Royce-into-a-hotel-swimming-pool money. (Keating released her finances with this arch tweet, “2013 music sales & streaming numbers for a middle-aged mum in a non-album cycle.”)

Statista put together this chart of Keating’s finances for us.

