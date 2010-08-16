Zoe Cruz's Hedge Fund Raises $200 Million

After fund raising for nine months, Zoe Cruz’s Voras Capital Management has raised $200 million, says Financial News.



Voras (the Greek word for “north” and) is split into two separate investment funds: a global macro fund and a credit opportunities fund.

Cruz runs the global macro; Ellen Brunsberg, who previously ran Morgan Stanley’s European securitised products group, runs the credit opportunities fund.

Other people she snagged for the fund include: Philip Newcomb, the former co-head of interest rates and currencies at Morgan Stanley, David Irving, the former co-head of the European mortgage trading desk at Morgan Stanley, and Justin Worrall, the former head of European residential mortgage-backed securities structuring and analytics group at Morgan Stanley.

It’s pretty impressive that Cruz got $200 million. As one unnamed fund of funds manager explains to Financial News:

“There wasn’t a track record in managing money that she could point to. It’s hard to predict how well she will do.”

Plus, everyone still remembers her desk’s $4 billion loss and consequent exit from Morgan Stanley. She was one of the key female figures from the financial crisis >>

