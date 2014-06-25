ZocDoc Is Raising A Massive Funding Round At A $US1.6 Billion Valuation

ZocDoc ZocDoc CEO Cyrus Massoumi

ZocDoc, the app and website that lets you schedule in-network doctor appointments, is raising a fresh new round of funding, Fortune’s Erin Griffith reports.

ZocDoc is raising $US152 million at a $US1.6 billion valuation, according to a Delaware Certificate of Corporation filing pulled by VC Experts.

Last year, ZocDoc announced its users had booked 1,000 different types of appointments for things like marriage counseling sessions, physicals, or for psychiatric evaluations. Last year, we also found out that insurance company Aetna once tried to buy ZocDoc for more than $US300 million, but the founders turned it down.

Founded in 2007, ZocDoc has raised nearly $US100 million to date.

