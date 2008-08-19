ZocDoc Raises $3 Million Series A

Tribeca-based ZocDoc has raised $3 million in a Series A round of financing led by Khosla Ventures, the VC firm started by Sun Microsystems co-founder Vinod Khosla.



The company’s service works like restaurant reservation site OpenTable, but instead of finding restaurants, ZocDoc looks for doctors in New York City. Prospective patients enter their health insurance information on the site, and a search returns doctors, dentists, dermatologists, or ophthalmologists with open appointment slots who accept the insurance coverage.

ZocDoc CEO Cyrus Massoumi told SAI the company’s current bottleneck is the sometimes-laborious process of adding new physicians to the service’s listings. He hopes to use the new funding to beef up ZocDoc’s customer service and to get doctors currently on a waiting list into the system.

Massoumi hopes to add to more medical specialities starting with orthopedics and ear-nose-throat to ZocDoc in the fall. Next year’s plan: full-fledged expansion into major metropolitan areas beyond New York.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.