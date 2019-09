Check out this video as Anthony de Rosa, social media editor at Reuters, takes a look at three prominent startups in the New York City scene. He interviews the founders at ZocDoc, Hiidef, and LivePerson to see how they work and what lessons they’ve learned since forming their companies.



