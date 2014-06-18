30-Second Zlatan Ibrahimovic Interview Tells You How The World Sees American Soccer

Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the best player not at the World Cup, got tracked down by TMZ in Los Angeles and did an slightly awkward 30-second interview on the sidewalk.

It tells you how far the U.S. still has to go to earn the respect of the international soccer community.

Zlatan was asked about Landon Donovan (“who?”) and the U.S. team’s chances (“a big joke”).

The full transcript:

TMZ: “What do you think of Landon Donovan not playing for the US?” Zlatan: “Who?” TMZ: “Landon Donovan.” Zlatan: “It’s his problem.” TMZ: “Who do you think is going to win in your mind?” Zlatan: “USA.” TMZ: “Are you kidding me? Is that a joke?” Zlatan: “A big joke.”

The video:

