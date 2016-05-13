The massive transfer fees that made Zlatan Ibrahimovic one of the most expensive footballers ever

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Ibrahimović is rumoured to be joining US club LA Galaxy, according to various reports.

Zlatan Ibrahimović — arguably Sweden’s greatest ever footballer — is on the move.

He announced on Friday that he will be leaving French champions Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The striker was named France’s player of the year for a record third time last week, but it looks like his time in Paris is coming to end with his contract set to expire.

Ibrahimović — renowned for his outspokenness as well as his gift for the game — has scored nearly 400 club goals.

He’s been one of the most sought-after talents in world football ever since first breaking onto the scene 20 years ago with Swedish club Malmö.

His natural ability has taken him to some of the world’s most prestigious teams for huge amounts of money. In fact, the cumulative sum of the fees clubs have paid for Ibrahimović makes him the second most expensive footballer of all time — topped only by PSG clubmate Angel Di Maria, who has collected fees of just over £134 million.

Malmö to Ajax — £6.85 million.

Ibrahimović signed his first professional contract with home club Malmö in 1996. He scored 18 goals in 47 games in his time at the Swedish club and attracted interested from major clubs across the continent. He eventually decided to sign for Dutch side Ajax in 2001.

However, he told The Telegraph last year that he rejected a move to Arsenal before agreeing to move to Holland. He said:”Arsène Wenger asked me to have a trial with Arsenal when I was 17. I turned it down. Zlatan doesn’t do auditions.”

Ajax to Juventus — £12.6 million.



The striker experienced mixed fortunes during his time in Amsterdam. The appointment of manager Ronald Koeman led to Ibrahimović becoming a focal point of the side. He scored 48 goals in three years, including a strike against NAC Breda which was voted goal of the season by Eurosport viewers

Here is the goal:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

However, Ibrahimović injured clubmate Rafael van der Vaart in an international match, who later accused of hurting him intentionally. The subsequent controversy led to the Swede being sold to Italian giants Juventus in August 2004.

Juventus to Inter Milan — £19.5 million.

It was at Juventus where Ibrahimović first won the award for Swedish footballer of the year in 2005 — an award he has won every year bar one ever since.

However, his goal-scoring record wasn’t quite as good as at previous clubs, netting 26 times in 92 appearances. He signed for Italian rivals Inter Milan for a sum of £19.5 million in 2006

Inter Milan to Barcelona — £55

He enjoyed some of his best form at Inter. In his first season with the club, he was its top scorer with 15 goals. His contract was extended by six years in 2007 in a deal that made him the highest-paid player on the planet at the time, according to The Telegraph.

During his time with Inter, he scored 66 goals and won a number of awards — including Serie A Footballer of the Year and Serie A Foreign Footballer of the Year. His performances attracted the interest of Spanish giants Barcelona, who spent an estimated total sum of £55 million to secure his services in 2009.

Barcelona to AC Milian — £18.9 million.



He joined a Barcelona team which already boasted superstars like Lionel Messi, Andreas Iniesta, and Xavi. Together, they led the side to multiple trophies — including the league title, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite signing a five-year deal with Barcelona, Ibrahimović played just 46 games for the club after his relationship with manager Pep Guardiola began to deteriorate towards the end of the 2009-10 season. He was subsequently loaned out to AC Milan for the 2010-11 season, with Milan having the option to sign the Swede on a permanent deal.

AC Milan to Paris Saint-Germain — £15.76 million.

After scoring at least one goal in every two games for Milan while on loan at the San Siro, the Italian club opted to sign Ibrahimović permanently. The striker repaid the club’s faith in him by scoring 35 goals during the 2011-12 season, including 28 in the league.

In 2012, he departed from Italy fo a second time, singing for French giants PSG for £15.76 million. It was this deal which made him the most expensive footballer of all time. During his four years in Paris, Ibrahimović has scored a whopping 152 goals in just 178 appearances, firing the side to four consecutive league titles and a Coupe de France win in the process.

He will leave fan favourite and one of the most successful players in the club’s history.

My last game tomorrow at Parc des Princes. I came like a king, left like a legend pic.twitter.com/OpLL3wzKh0

— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) May 13, 2016

ESTIMATED TOTAL — £128.6 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.