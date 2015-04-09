Zlatan Ibrahimovic fools goalie with a pass to himself, scores into empty net

Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a hat trick in his team’s 4-1 win over St. Etienne on Wednesday.

His first goal came off a penalty kick, but the second, his 101st with PSG, came on a breakaway in which he passed it around the goalie and scored on the other side.

As the St. Etienne goalie charged out, Zlatan glided right around him with a pass to himself before putting away the easy shot:





Zlatan is now only nine goals away from becoming PSG’s all-time leading scorer.

