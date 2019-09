Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the best goal of the year today for Sweden against England.



The 90th-minute goal was his fourth of the day, and it sealed a 4-2 win. Zlatan shot from miles outside the box on a bicycle kick, and it dipped into the net.

Just amazing:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.