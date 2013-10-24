Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores Spectacular Rocket Goal From Way Outside The Box

You may see more beautiful or skillful goals this year, but you won’t see a shot hit harder than Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s strike from a distance against Anderlecht in the Champions League.
It’s strange to describe a goal as “loud,” but that’s what it was.
Zlatan hit a bouncing ball first time from well outside the box, and it flew into the top corner.
Like it was shot out of a cannon:
