Zirx, a startup that parked your car for you, is shutting down

Zirx, a startup with the goal of changing the worst thing about city driving — finding a parking spot — is shutting down, according to a note on the comapny’s website.
Among Zirx’s investors is luxury-car maker BMW’s venture arm, BMW i Ventures.
The company says it’s shutting down for three main reasons:
- The difficulty of scaling its on-demand consumer parking business
- The fact that its enterprise business, while growing, required “more and more resources”
- The difficulty of growing both its B2C and B2B businesses simultaneously without unlimited resources.
Zirx will keep operating through February 29.
