Zirx, a startup that parked your car for you, is shutting down

Maya Kosoff
ZirxZirx facebook

Zirx, a startup with the goal of changing the worst thing about city driving — finding a parking spot — is shutting down, according to a note on the comapny’s website.

Among Zirx’s investors is luxury-car maker BMW’s venture arm, BMW i Ventures.

The company says it’s shutting down for three main reasons:

  • The difficulty of scaling its on-demand consumer parking business
  • The fact that its enterprise business, while growing, required “more and more resources”
  • The difficulty of growing both its B2C and B2B businesses simultaneously without unlimited resources.

Zirx will keep operating through February 29.

Developing …

NOW WATCH: Everything Apple will unveil this year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.