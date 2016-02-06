Zirx, a startup that parked your car for you, is shutting down

Zirx, a startup with the goal of changing the worst thing about city driving — finding a parking spot — is shutting down, according to a note on the comapny’s website.

Among Zirx’s investors is luxury-car maker BMW’s venture arm, BMW i Ventures.

The company says it’s shutting down for three main reasons:

The difficulty of scaling its on-demand consumer parking business

The fact that its enterprise business, while growing, required “more and more resources”

The difficulty of growing both its B2C and B2B businesses simultaneously without unlimited resources.

Zirx will keep operating through February 29.

Developing …

