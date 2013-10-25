This New App Encourages Kids To Combat Sexting With Silly Memes

There’s a new app out that’s encouraging teenagers to send witty responses in lieu of “sexts”, Betabeat reports.

The organisation, a British charity called Childline, aims to give teens the tools to defuse the pressure to send, share or collect these images. “Zipit” is a new app which offers advice on chatting safely, as well as funny responses to sext solicitations.

“Zipit helps you get flirty chat back on the right track,” Childline promises. “It’s packed with killer comebacks and top tips to help you stay in control of your chat game.”

Here is what the app looks like:

(KMT stands for “kiss my teeth” — that dismissive noise people make at people who annoy them.)

It may be a little too rosy to combat the serious issue of sexting with quirky memes, but the fact that companies are recognising that its an issue at all is a good sign we’re moving in the right direction.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.