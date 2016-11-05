Zipcar is giving away free car rentals on election night

This election, plenty of companies are encouraging people to register to vote and head to the polls — but Zipcar is offering a free way to get there.

On Friday, the car-sharing company announced that from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Election Day, it will make over 7,000 cars across the country free for their members. Zipcar is hoping this will help encourage voters to go cast their vote.

This service will also cover gas and insurance, though some drivers might be subject to taxes and fees based on their local tax laws for car rentals.

For nonmembers, Zipcar reshaped their membership review process so now people can join quickly using their mobile app. Previously, the membership process could take a least a week.

Members can start reserving their election day rides today through the website and mobile app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.