Zipcar announces a bike-sharing services for college campuses

As Uber began offering rides in self-driving cars to select customers on Wednesday, car-sharing company Zipcar is looking to another type of transportation: bikes.

Zipcar recently announced its plans to team up with Zagster, a campus bike sharing company, to bring bike-sharing services to 15 college campuses next year.

Zipcar said that adding bikes to their services will help, “campuses address transportation needs while reducing overall transit costs for both universities and students.”

Zipbike will be manged by Zagster, however with Zipcar’s backing, the bike-sharing service claims to be offering universities, “roughly 10% of the cost of a typical campus bike share,” said David Piperno, vice president of finance and strategy at Zipcar.

The two companies have not announced which college campuses will be the first to access the service, though Piperno said, “Our immediate focus with Zipbike is to bring bike sharing to campuses where it previously would not have been possible.”

Zipcar already has a presence on 500 college campuses, offering students discounted memberships for their car-sharing services. The company announced last week that it as reached one million fee-paying users.

