Zip Line Rescue In Colorado Shows How Insane The Flooding Is

Colorado has been hit with what Governor John Hickenlooper called “the largest storm that I can imagine in the state’s history.”

Three people have died, streets are wrecked, homes are flooded, and thousands have been evacuated from mountain towns as days of heavy rains caused waters from Boulder Canyon to rush downhill.

The September rainfall record in Boulder, set in 1940, was shattered as at least 12.3 inches of rain has fallen (compared to 5.5 inches in ’40)

.

The flooding was the worst in the state since 1976, when nearly 150 people were killed near Boulder by a flash flood along Big Thompson Canyon.

In the remote town of Lyons, National Guard members evacuated truckloads of residents through floodwaters up to 3 feet deep.

The following video of a zip line rescue in Estes Park, north of Boulder, shows how torrential the rainwater has become.

Check it out:

