Here Are The US Zip Codes Where Tesla Is The Most Popular Car

Tesla’s electric Model S has been

met with accolades, and

production is slowly rising to meet demand. So it stands to reason that in some parts of the country, it has become the most popular choice for new car buyers.

To see just where that’s the case, Edmunds Senior Analyst Jessica Caldwell crunched the numbers. She found that among the country’s 25 wealthiest zip codes, there are seven where the Model S is the best-selling model.

No surprise, they’re all in California.

Here they are, along with the city name and wealth ranking:

1. Atherton, CA (94027)

2. Los Altos Hills, CA (94022)

9. Portola Valley, CA (94028)

14. Los Altos Hills, CA (94024)

17. Montecito, CA (93108)

22. Monte Sereno, CA (95030)

23. Woodside, CA (94062)

Here’s a map showing just how concentrated the love for Tesla is, around Palo Alto:

The Model S is tied with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Newport Coast (92657), the 18th wealthiest zip code in the country.

But as much as rich Californians love Tesla, they’re still behind the Norwegians: The Model S is the Norway’s best-selling car.

