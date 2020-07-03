Zion Williamson appears to have gotten ripped during the NBA's suspension, and he won't reveal his secrets

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Zion Williamson.

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson looked leaner and more muscular in a photo posted by the team on Friday.

Williamson spoke with reporters on Friday and said he wouldn’t reveal his secrets to getting in shape.

Williamson averaged 23 points and 6 rebounds in 19 games after missing the first 44 games of the season with a knee injury.

New Orleans Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson appears to have used the suspension of the NBA season to get in better shape.

In a photo posted to Twitter by the Pelicans, the 6-foot-7, 285-lb Williamson looked leaner and more muscular than when he last took an NBA court.

Williamson spoke to reporters on Thursday, however, and wouldn’t reveal his workout routines while games were suspended.

“I can’t tell you all my secrets, man,” Williamson said, according to USA Today’s Mark Medina. “Some things I got to keep to myself.”

Williamson did say he worked out with his stepfather and got on a court every day, despite the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

“At first, it was very tough because you still don’t know what’s fully going on with that situation [regarding COVID-19]. Me and my stepdad just found different ways to stay in condition like on-court, off-court, wherever we could find it. I do feel like I’m in good shape right now. Whenever I was on the court, it was just me and my stepdad. I got to get on the court every day.”

Even on a video call, Williamson looked trimmer.

I feel like I am in good shape right now,” Zion Williamson says. He says during the hiatus, he was on the court every day with his step-father. pic.twitter.com/KvW777RGru — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 2, 2020

For reference, here is a photo of Williamson from March 3.

Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The photo of Williamson was compared to the Batman villain Bane from “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Williamson, the No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft, missed the first 44 games of the season with a knee injury. He returned in late January and averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over 19 games, as the Pelicans went 10-9.

The Pelicans are currently in the 10th seed in the West, 3.5 games back of the final playoff spot.

