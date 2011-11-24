Zinio Raises $20 Million To Fight Off Apple's Newsstand

Photo: Apple App Store

Zinio raised $20 million according to its last SEC filing, Techcrunch reports.There is no word on the valuation or the investors, but that increases the company’s total funding to $27 million.



They will presumable use the money to compete with Apple’s Newsstand.

There is plenty of money flowing into the tablet magazine app space. In April, Flipboard raised $50 million at a $200 million valuation. In August, CNN acquired Zite for $20-$25 million.

Yahoo launched Livestand, its Flipboard clone, last month.

Zinio claims it’s the world’s largest digital newsstand and bookstore with over 850 brands available.

