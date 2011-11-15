Zinio Lands In The Amazon Appstore Just In Time For The Kindle Fire Launch

Photo: Screenshot

The Zinio app is currently available in the Amazon App Store.With a quick download, it will provide access to more than 5,000 magazines on your brand new Kindle Fire. All the titles you’d expect are there, from Rolling Stone to The Economist.



As an added bonus, Zinio is offering all new users a $25 bonus to put towards buying their first digital magazines.

Happy downloading and reading.

