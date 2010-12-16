Zing! Jon Stewart Calls Obama 'Delusional' For Leaving Clinton At The Press Podium

Jon Stewart gets the last word on Friday’s now-infamous Obama-Clinton presser.



“Gee, let’s see how long it takes Clinton to get reacquainted with his surroundings.” Cue Clinton’s elbow lean.

And then, channeling Clinton at the podium: “Ah, the precious, you can’t have it back, it’s mine! Nasty Obama-siss.”

Vid below.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Obama Leaves Bill Clinton in White House Briefing Room www.thedailyshow.com



