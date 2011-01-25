ZING! Here Are The Absolute WORST Movies Of 2010

2010 was a “banner year” for the Razzie Awards, according to its website — the long-running award show that “dis-honours” the Worst Achievements in Film.
“It was a year when most of what Hollywood released was either a remake, a ‘reboot’ a ‘re-imagining’…or an outright rip-off.”
So who is guilty of achieving the worst in film in 2010?
Razzie “favourite” M. Night Shyamalan’s film The Last Airbender had the most nominations, including one in the all-new, colorfully named category “Worst Eye-Gouging Mis-Use of 3-D.”
Tied with Airbender was Twilight Sage: Eclipse, which not only had all three of its stars Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, and Kristen Stewart individually nominated for an acting Razzie, but also the entire cast is up for “Worst Screen Ensemble.”
Sex & The City 2 also had a mass of nominations, with all four of its actresses competing with Jennifer Aniston (for her performance in The Bounty Hunter) for the “Worst Actress” award.
And notably, Jessica Alba is up for four movies in the “Worst Supporting Actress” category, which is amazing considering we can’t even name a single movie of hers from 2010.
Um, good luck everyone?
The Bounty Hunter -- Columbia Pictures / Relativity Media
The Last Airbender -- Paramount / Nickelodeon Movies
Sex & The City 2 -- Warner Bros. / New Line / HBO Pictures
Twilight Saga -- Eclipse
Vampires Suck -- 20th Centry-Fox / Regency Enterprises
Jack Black -- Gulliver's Travels
Gerard Butler -- The Bounty Hunter
Ashton Kutcher -- Killers AND Valentine's Day
Taylor Lautner -- Twilight Saga: Eclipse AND Valentine's Day
Robert Pattinson -- Twilight Saga: Eclipse AND Remember Me
Jennifer Aniston -- The Bounty Hunter AND The Switch
Miley Cyrus -- The Last Song
The Four 'Gal Pals' -- Sex & The City #2 (Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon)
Megan Fox -- Jonah Hex
Kristen Stewart -- Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Billy Ray Cyrus -- The Spy Next Door
George Lopez -- Marmaduke AND The Spy Next Door AND Valentine's Day
Dev Patel -- The Last Airbender
Jackson Rathbone -- The Last Airbender AND Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Rob Schneider -- Grown Ups
Jessica Alba -- The Killer Insider Me AND Little Fockers AND Machete AND Valentine's Day (whoa)
Cher -- Burlesque
Liza Minnelli -- Sex & The City 2
Nicola Peltz -- The Last Airbender
Barbra Streisand -- Little Fockers
Cats & Dogs #2: Revenge of Kitty Galore
Clash of The Titans
The Last Airbender
Nutcracker 3-D
Saw 3-D (a.k.a. Saw VII)
Jennifer Aniston & Gerard Butler -- The Bounty Hunter
Josh Brolin's Face & Megan Fox's Accent -- Jonah Hex
The Entire Cast -- The Last Airbender
The Entire Cast -- Sex & The City #2
The Entire Cast -- Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Jason Friedberg & Aaron Seltzer -- Vampires Suck
Michael Patrick King -- Sex & The City #2
M. Night Shyamalan -- The Last Airbender
David Slade -- Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Sylvester Stallone -- The Expendables
The Last Airbender -- M. Night Shyamalan, based on the TV series created by Michael Dante Dimartino and Brian Konietzko
Little Fockers -- John Hamburg and Karry Stuckey, based on characters created by Greg Glenna & Mary Roth Clarke
Sex & The City 2 -- Michael Patrick King, based on the TV series created by Darren Star
Twilight Saga: Eclipse -- Melissa Rosenberg, based on the novel by Stephenie Meyer
Vampires Suck -- Jason Friedberg & Aaron Seltzer
Clash of The Titans
The Last Airbender
Sex & The City #2
Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Vampires Suck
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.