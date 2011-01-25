ZING! Here Are The Absolute WORST Movies Of 2010

Ujala Sehgal
Razzies

2010 was a “banner year” for the Razzie Awards, according to its website — the long-running award show that “dis-honours” the Worst Achievements in Film.

“It was a year when most of what Hollywood released was either a remake, a ‘reboot’ a ‘re-imagining’…or an outright rip-off.”

So who is guilty of achieving the worst in film in 2010?

Razzie “favourite” M. Night Shyamalan’s film The Last Airbender had the most nominations, including one in the all-new, colorfully named category “Worst Eye-Gouging Mis-Use of 3-D.”

Tied with Airbender was Twilight Sage: Eclipse, which not only had all three of its stars Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, and Kristen Stewart individually nominated for an acting Razzie, but also the entire cast is up for “Worst Screen Ensemble.”

Sex & The City 2 also had a mass of nominations, with all four of its actresses competing with Jennifer Aniston (for her performance in The Bounty Hunter) for the “Worst Actress” award.

And notably, Jessica Alba is up for four movies in the “Worst Supporting Actress” category, which is amazing considering we can’t even name a single movie of hers from 2010.

Um, good luck everyone?

Worst Picture

The Bounty Hunter -- Columbia Pictures / Relativity Media

The Last Airbender -- Paramount / Nickelodeon Movies

Sex & The City 2 -- Warner Bros. / New Line / HBO Pictures

Twilight Saga -- Eclipse

Vampires Suck -- 20th Centry-Fox / Regency Enterprises

Worst Actor

Jack Black -- Gulliver's Travels

Gerard Butler -- The Bounty Hunter

Ashton Kutcher -- Killers AND Valentine's Day

Taylor Lautner -- Twilight Saga: Eclipse AND Valentine's Day

Robert Pattinson -- Twilight Saga: Eclipse AND Remember Me

Worst Actress

Jennifer Aniston -- The Bounty Hunter AND The Switch

Miley Cyrus -- The Last Song

The Four 'Gal Pals' -- Sex & The City #2 (Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon)

Megan Fox -- Jonah Hex

Kristen Stewart -- Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Worst Supporting Actor

Billy Ray Cyrus -- The Spy Next Door

George Lopez -- Marmaduke AND The Spy Next Door AND Valentine's Day

Dev Patel -- The Last Airbender

Jackson Rathbone -- The Last Airbender AND Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Rob Schneider -- Grown Ups

Worst Supporting Actress

Jessica Alba -- The Killer Insider Me AND Little Fockers AND Machete AND Valentine's Day (whoa)

Cher -- Burlesque

Liza Minnelli -- Sex & The City 2

Nicola Peltz -- The Last Airbender

Barbra Streisand -- Little Fockers

Worst Eye-Gouging Mis-Use of 3-D (Special category for 2010!)

Cats & Dogs #2: Revenge of Kitty Galore

Clash of The Titans

The Last Airbender

Nutcracker 3-D

Saw 3-D (a.k.a. Saw VII)

Worst Screen Couple / Worst Screen Ensemble

Jennifer Aniston & Gerard Butler -- The Bounty Hunter

Josh Brolin's Face & Megan Fox's Accent -- Jonah Hex

The Entire Cast -- The Last Airbender

The Entire Cast -- Sex & The City #2

The Entire Cast -- Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Worst Director

Jason Friedberg & Aaron Seltzer -- Vampires Suck

Michael Patrick King -- Sex & The City #2

M. Night Shyamalan -- The Last Airbender

David Slade -- Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Sylvester Stallone -- The Expendables

Worst Screenplay

The Last Airbender -- M. Night Shyamalan, based on the TV series created by Michael Dante Dimartino and Brian Konietzko

Little Fockers -- John Hamburg and Karry Stuckey, based on characters created by Greg Glenna & Mary Roth Clarke

Sex & The City 2 -- Michael Patrick King, based on the TV series created by Darren Star

Twilight Saga: Eclipse -- Melissa Rosenberg, based on the novel by Stephenie Meyer

Vampires Suck -- Jason Friedberg & Aaron Seltzer

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Clash of The Titans

The Last Airbender

Sex & The City #2

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Vampires Suck

Now check out some movies on the other end of the quality spectrum...

Check Out The Winners Of The Controversial Golden Globe Awards >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.