ZING! Here Are The Absolute WORST Movies Of 2010

2010 was a “banner year” for the Razzie Awards, according to its website — the long-running award show that “dis-honours” the Worst Achievements in Film.



“It was a year when most of what Hollywood released was either a remake, a ‘reboot’ a ‘re-imagining’…or an outright rip-off.”

So who is guilty of achieving the worst in film in 2010?

Razzie “favourite” M. Night Shyamalan’s film The Last Airbender had the most nominations, including one in the all-new, colorfully named category “Worst Eye-Gouging Mis-Use of 3-D.”

Tied with Airbender was Twilight Sage: Eclipse, which not only had all three of its stars Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, and Kristen Stewart individually nominated for an acting Razzie, but also the entire cast is up for “Worst Screen Ensemble.”

Sex & The City 2 also had a mass of nominations, with all four of its actresses competing with Jennifer Aniston (for her performance in The Bounty Hunter) for the “Worst Actress” award.

And notably, Jessica Alba is up for four movies in the “Worst Supporting Actress” category, which is amazing considering we can’t even name a single movie of hers from 2010.

Um, good luck everyone?

Worst Picture The Bounty Hunter -- Columbia Pictures / Relativity Media The Last Airbender -- Paramount / Nickelodeon Movies Sex & The City 2 -- Warner Bros. / New Line / HBO Pictures Twilight Saga -- Eclipse Vampires Suck -- 20th Centry-Fox / Regency Enterprises Worst Actor Jack Black -- Gulliver's Travels Gerard Butler -- The Bounty Hunter Ashton Kutcher -- Killers AND Valentine's Day Taylor Lautner -- Twilight Saga: Eclipse AND Valentine's Day Robert Pattinson -- Twilight Saga: Eclipse AND Remember Me Worst Actress Jennifer Aniston -- The Bounty Hunter AND The Switch Miley Cyrus -- The Last Song The Four 'Gal Pals' -- Sex & The City #2 (Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon) Megan Fox -- Jonah Hex Kristen Stewart -- Twilight Saga: Eclipse Worst Supporting Actor Billy Ray Cyrus -- The Spy Next Door George Lopez -- Marmaduke AND The Spy Next Door AND Valentine's Day Dev Patel -- The Last Airbender Jackson Rathbone -- The Last Airbender AND Twilight Saga: Eclipse Rob Schneider -- Grown Ups Worst Supporting Actress Jessica Alba -- The Killer Insider Me AND Little Fockers AND Machete AND Valentine's Day (whoa) Cher -- Burlesque Liza Minnelli -- Sex & The City 2 Nicola Peltz -- The Last Airbender Barbra Streisand -- Little Fockers Worst Eye-Gouging Mis-Use of 3-D (Special category for 2010!) Cats & Dogs #2: Revenge of Kitty Galore Clash of The Titans The Last Airbender Nutcracker 3-D Saw 3-D (a.k.a. Saw VII) Worst Screen Couple / Worst Screen Ensemble Jennifer Aniston & Gerard Butler -- The Bounty Hunter Josh Brolin's Face & Megan Fox's Accent -- Jonah Hex The Entire Cast -- The Last Airbender The Entire Cast -- Sex & The City #2 The Entire Cast -- Twilight Saga: Eclipse Worst Director Jason Friedberg & Aaron Seltzer -- Vampires Suck Michael Patrick King -- Sex & The City #2 M. Night Shyamalan -- The Last Airbender David Slade -- Twilight Saga: Eclipse Sylvester Stallone -- The Expendables Worst Screenplay The Last Airbender -- M. Night Shyamalan, based on the TV series created by Michael Dante Dimartino and Brian Konietzko Little Fockers -- John Hamburg and Karry Stuckey, based on characters created by Greg Glenna & Mary Roth Clarke Sex & The City 2 -- Michael Patrick King, based on the TV series created by Darren Star Twilight Saga: Eclipse -- Melissa Rosenberg, based on the novel by Stephenie Meyer Vampires Suck -- Jason Friedberg & Aaron Seltzer Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel Clash of The Titans The Last Airbender Sex & The City #2 Twilight Saga: Eclipse Vampires Suck Now check out some movies on the other end of the quality spectrum... Check Out The Winners Of The Controversial Golden Globe Awards >

