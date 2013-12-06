Nelson Mandela's Daughter Was Told Of His Death At The Premiere Of A Film About His Life

AP Photo/Chris Jackson, Pool Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, meets Zindzi Mandela, right, the daughter of former South African President, Nelson Mandela, as they attend the Royal Film Performance of Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, at the Odeon Leicester Square, London. South African President, Jacob Zuma, announced the death of former South African President Nelson Mandela, to the media Thursday evening Dec. 5, 2013, in South Africa.

Mandela daughters ask that film’s premiere go on; audience told of death during the credits

LONDON (AP) — People attending the London premiere of a new film about Nelson Mandela were told of his death as the closing credits rolled.

Stopping the screening of “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” was discussed, but Mandela’s daughters asked that the premiere continue, a film spokesman said Thursday night.

Producer Anant Singh announced Mandela’s death once the film was over, and he called for a moment of silence.

The audience included the film’s stars and Prince William and his wife, Kate.

“It was extremely sad and tragic news,” William said upon leaving the film.

Zindzi Mandela, Mandela’s daughter, also was there. When asked on the red carpet on her way into the premiere about her father, she had said, “My father is fine.”

Nelson Mandela was 95.

