A New Browser Extension Turns Amazon Into A Bitcoin-Friendly Superstore

Zinc Save is a browser extension for Chrome compatible with major retailers like Macy’s, Target, Walmart, and Amazon that bills itself as a moneysaving utility, but it also turns these companies into into Bitcoin-friendly retailers.

Amazon sells nearly everything the heart could desire, so the prospect of making it accessible to those wishing to spend Bitcoins is pretty exciting.

The extension places a new button underneath Amazon’s usual “Place your order” button that says “Order with Zinc for [slightly reduced price]”. Completing the checkout process this way sources the items in your order “from the retailer or vendor that offers your item(s) at the best price” and applies “discount codes, credit card rewards, and any other available promotions” to the order. Zinc Save essentially functions as your cheapskate-for-hire.

But the real magic happens upon checkout — you don’t actually complete your order with Amazon, but place it through Zinc instead. Zinc clones your order through Amazon on your behalf, and you have the choice of how to pay Zinc. Of course your standard credit card is readily accepted, but Zinc will also gladly accept Bitcoin.

Your Amazon order “will be shipped with the speed you originally selected or faster,” so as long as Zinc can hold true there, this near-seamlessly turns Amazon into a Bitcoin-friendly superstore.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

