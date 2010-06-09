Another China-Linked Commodity Collapses Due To Vast Over Capacity

Zinc prices have collapsed, due to massive over-supply. While producers cut capacity during the economic crisis, it turns out that they have re-started production too quickly.



Such is the over-capacity globally that even now, despite well-observed demand risks due to China slowing down and Europe in crisis, plus falling prices, producers continue to re-start shuttered capacity according to Metal Miner. They’re setting themselves up for a blood bath.

Metal Miner:

It’s more to do with hoping someone else will close production first and so reduce the over supply position. Prices are fast approaching the cost of production according to a Reuters article so if producers continue to stand on the sidelines they may have their hand forced in a less orderly manner when they start losing money.

It’s a classic game theory problem for a commodity market with a large number of producers. It isn’t in anyone’s selfish interest to cut production individually, even if it is in the group’s interest to for all producers to reduce zinc supply globally.

Metal Miner:

The ILZSG says the market will be in over supply this year to the tune of 157,000 tons with projects of up to a 445,000 ton surplus for the year as a whole. On top of which the China market is rumoured to have up to 1 million tons of unreported stocks in addition to record highs on the SHFE. Why does China matter? Because as this graph shows taken from ILZSG data, they are the biggest game in town, if demand slows even 5% in China hundreds of thousands of tons of metal is surplus to requirements.

It’s yet another China-driven commodity, as shown by this Metal Miner graphic:

And to be more precise… it’s yet another asset market linked to Chinese property. galvanised steel production accounts for the majority of zinc consumption, which is used in the automotive sector and for construction. Given China’s property slow down, plus expectations for a decelerating Chinese economy, it’s understandable that the over-supplied zinc market is paranoid.

