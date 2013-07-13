Zimmerman defence Shows Jury Controversial Animated Version Of His Side Of The Story

Mark O’Mara (left), George Zimmerman’s lead attorney, addresses Bernie De La Rionda (left), a member of the prosecution, in court.

George Zimmerman’s lead attorney showed a jury Friday a controversial animation that mocks up his side of a fight that left unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin dead.



The judge overseeing the case said the animation — which is similar to the computer-generated imaging in “Avatar” — couldn’t be allowed as evidence.

But she ruled the defence could use it as a “demonstrative exhibit” during closing arguments in Zimmerman’s second-degree murder trial for shooting Martin, ABC News reported.

The state objected to the animation, arguing that jurors might confuse the animated version of Zimmerman’s side of the story with “objective fact.”

Mark O’Mara, lead attorney for the defence, admitted that “there are some assumptions in the animation” and that the night doesn’t seem as dark and rainy as it really was.

“The animation of course is just that, it’s somewhat made up,” O’Mara said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “But it does give an idea, a perspective, that at least is consistent with the evidence presented in the case.”

Zimmerman’s admits he killed Martin but says he did so in self-defence. Martin punched him, climbed on top of him, and started slamming his head into the ground, according to his side of the story.

O’Mara also played the recorded 911 call along with the animation, to show the timing of events leading up to the shooting.

