'It's Georgie:' George Zimmerman's Friends Are Positive He Was Crying For Help On A 911 Call

Sondra Osterman, a friend of George Zimmerman, listens to the 911 tape while testifying in Zimmerman’s second-degree murder trial for the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, July 8, 2013.

Many of George Zimmerman’s close friends and co-workers testified Monday that they heard Zimmerman’s voice screaming for help on a recorded 911 call played in court, Fox News reported.



A neighbour placed the call shortly before Zimmerman shot and killed unarmed Florida teen Trayvon Martin. The recording, played multiple times in court, contains audio of a fight, with one man screaming for help. In his second-degree murder trial, Zimmerman claims self-defence, so it could bolster his case if jurors believe he’s the one yelling for help.

The wife of Zimmerman’s best friend, Sondra Osterman, testified the voice on the recording yelling for assistance was “definitely” Zimmerman. “It’s Georgie,” she said. Osterman’s husband Mark, a federal air Marshall who testified Monday as well, wrote a book, titled “Defending Our Friend: The Most Hated Man In America” about the fatal shooting. Sondra Osterman said she doesn’t know how much money the book has made nor would it affect her testimony. “I wouldn’t lie for him or anybody,” she said.

Gerri Russo, who worked with Zimmerman, also identified the voice screaming for help as Zimmerman’s. According to the Daily Caller, Russo said she knows what Zimmerman’s voice sounds like when “he gets excited or loud.” LeAnne Benjamin and her husband John Donnelly also testified that the voice was Zimmerman’s. They contributed $2,500 to Zimmerman’s defence, Fox reported. Donnelly also bought Zimmerman’s suits for his days in court.

Earlier in the trial Sybrina Fulton, Martin’s mother, and his brother both testified they heard Martin screaming for help, not Zimmerman.

